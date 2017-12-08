Investigators: Fire that damaged historic Sharon house was intentionally set

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Investigators have ruled that arson was the cause of a fire that damaged a historic Sharon house on Thursday.

According to the Sharon Fire Department, the Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal ruled that the fire was intentionally set.

The fire broke out just after 8 a.m. Thursday at the house on Irvine Street.

The house was vacant but was one of the West Hill historic homes. The house was built in 1910 by Hugh Jones, an insurance real estate mogul, and was part of “Millionaires Row.”

“This particular home a Georgian neo-colonial architecture and a very important home. Very sad to lose it this morning,” said Brian Kepple, with the Sharon Historical Society.

Kepple said the house was in poor shape, but there were people interested in restoring the property.

According to the fire department, the house will be torn down unless an investor comes forward with plans to fix it.

No suspects have been identified yet.

Several fires have been set to vacant houses in the city in the last few years.

 

