Mahoning County commissioner files for reelection

Carol Righetti is the first to file in next year's commissioner's race

Published:
Surrounded by her colleagues and other supporters, Carol Righetti filed petitions to run in next spring's Democratic primary.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An incumbent Mahoning County Commissioner said she wants to win reelection so she can continue the work she has been doing over the last eight years.

This would be Righetti’s third term as commissioner.

She said she hopes to continue working with fellow board embers David Ditzler and Anthony Traficanti.

“We all have our own niche of expertise that we bring to the table. It’s not like not one person has to be the ultimate person in that position, but we have, each of us have our own niche,” she said.

Righetti is the first to file in next year’s commissioner’s race.

The deadline for filing in the May primary is February 7.

