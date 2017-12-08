Man shot three times in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man was shot Thursday afternoon in Warren.

According to a police report, the shooting happened around 1:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Elm Road NE.

Police said the victim, identified in a police report as 22-year-old Trez-mar Johnson, had major injuries as a result of the shooting.

He was shot three times and was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center by a family member. He was later transferred to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, Johnson’s brother had blood on his pants. He said he was inside of the house when the shooting occurred outside.

Police said there was blood inside and outside of a car parked in the driveway, and there were several shell casings outside.

Johnson’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not identify any suspects.

