Mercer County students getting new books through United Way program

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Several Mercer County school districts are getting new books, thanks to the United Way of Mercer County’s Adopt-A-School program.

In partnership with Cumulus Radio, local businesses and organizations stepped up to sponsor first-grade classrooms in the area. They’re providing each student with a gift-wrapped book.

Representatives from the sponsoring organization will then visit the classrooms and read stories to the students.

Sponsors include Thiel College, Sharon Regional Health System, Primary Health Network, Mercer County Community Federal Credit Union and Strimbu Trucking.

Each school district picked its own book titles according to what students were learning about or are interested in. The cost averaged to be about $3.50 per book, according to the United Way.

The United Way of Mercer County said the goal of the program is to improve learning experiences, educational opportunities and enrichment experiences for children from Pre-K through graduation.

The following districts are receiving books:

Greenville School District: 84 Books

84 Books Sharon School District: 136 books

136 books West Middlesex: 75 Books

75 Books Hermitage: 130 Books

130 Books Farrell: 57 Books

57 Books Sharpsville: 81 Books

81 Books Commodore Perry: 30 Books

30 Books Brookfield: 78 Books

78 Books Reynolds: 79 Books