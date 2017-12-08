Ohio Supreme Court justice resigning to focus on governor run

COLUMBUS (WKBN/AP) — Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill says he will leave the court late next month after previously affirming that he plans to remain a candidate in the Democratic gubernatorial primary race.

O’Neill has told The Associated Press that he informed Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor on Friday morning that Jan. 26 will be his final day on the high court. The candidate-filing deadline for the gubernatorial primary is Feb. 7.

O’Neill’s statements about his candidacy and retirement have come amid efforts by the Republican-controlled Legislature to oust him from the court.

Lawmakers have said O’Neill is violating the Judicial Code of Conduct by running for another office while remaining on the bench. O’Neill argues he won’t be a candidate for purposes of the rule until he files the paperwork.

O’Neill was recently in the news for making a controversial post on Facebook about his sexual conquests.

After widespread criticism that the post trivialized sexual harassment and sexual assault, O’Neill first said people should “lighten up” and later apologized if he offended anyone, “particularly the wonderful women in my life.”