ELLPORT, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Ellport are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed while breaking into the home of an 85-year-old man.

According to WTAE in Pittsburgh, the man who was shot was one of two burglars that police said broke into the house on Jamison Ave.

The second suspect ran off.

Ellwood City police have not released the identities of the people involved.