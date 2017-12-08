Police: Youngstown robber turns himself in after friend sees him on news

Related Coverage Youngstown police release photos of suspected bank robber

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a Youngstown bank robber turned himself into the police department on Friday morning after seeing his photo on the news.

Frank Pierce, 38, is charged with the robbery of First National Bank in downtown Youngstown.

Investigators said Pierce walked into the bank just before 10 a.m. Thursday. He then handed a note to a teller, saying he had a gun and wanted cash.

Police said Pierce made off with a “minimal” amount of money.

After the robbery, police released photos from surveillance video at the bank. Police asked anyone with information on the robber to contact them.

When he turned himself in, Pierce said his friend told him that he saw his photo on the news, according to Youngstown Police Capt. Brad Blackburn. Investigators said he confessed to the robbery.

Police said they aren’t releasing his motivation for the robbery.