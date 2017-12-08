Popovich lifts Badger to a 3-0 start

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – With 3.8 seconds remaining, Logan Popovich lifted Badger past Mathews with a free throw to give the Braves a 49-48 win. Popovich finished by making 10 of 12 from the line for 17 points. Aiden Miller led the Braves in scoring with 18.

Mathews’ Mason Rozycki led all scorers with 20 points as he hit 4 three-pointers. The Mustangs, as a team, finished with 6 three-point baskets. Ryan Gates also contributed 14 points for the Mustangs.

The Braves (3-0) return to the court on Tuesday against St. John. Mathews (0-2) has a quick turnaround as they’ll meet Lowellville tomorrow.

