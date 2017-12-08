Storm Team 27: Dry tonight, weekend snow update

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A fast moving “Alberta Clipper” system will sweep through our region this weekend.  Look for dry weather through tonight and into the early part of Saturday.  By late Saturday, the risk for snow showers will increase.  Not much snow expected through the daylight hours Saturday.  Snowfall will accumulate from a Trace to 2 inches Saturday night.  Heavier amounts possible into Sunday morning (Mainly in the Snowbelt).  It will be a cold weekend.

Colder air moves in next week with more snow showers.  Another system will sweep in Monday into Tuesday with heavier Lake Effect snows into the middle of the week.  The snow will add up through the week.

FORECAST

Tonight:  A few clouds.
Low: 17

Saturday:  Becoming mostly cloudy. Snow showers late day.  Little accumulation .  (60%)
High:  34

Saturday night:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered snow showers.  A trace to 2 inches.  Heavier snow possible in the snowbelt.  (80%)
Low:  23

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. Mainly early.   (40%)
High:  30

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow showers.  (40%)
High:  34    Low:  23

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered snow showers.  (70%)
High:  28   Low:  24

Wednesday:  Scattered snow showers.  (60%)
High:  18   Low:  10

Thursday:  Chance for snow showers.  (40%)
High:  29  Low:  10

Friday:  Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High:  29  Low:  20

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for snow showers.  (30%)
High:  33  Low:  20

