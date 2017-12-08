Storm Team 27: Sunshine today, snowfall this weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Today we are expecting sunny skies with highs only reaching the low 30s. Tonight the clouds will begin to move in leaving us with mostly cloudy skies by Saturday morning.

This weekend we are going to see snow across the area. Through the whole weekend we are only expect to receive an inch or two with isolated higher amounts in the snow belt.

FORECAST

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny.
High: 32

Friday night:  Increasing clouds.
Low: 19

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy. Snow showers developing.  (70%)
High:  31    Low: 19

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers.  (40%)
High:  29    Low:  19

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow showers.  (60%)
High:  34    Low:  23

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered snow showers.  (70%)
High:  27   Low:  19

Wednesday:  Scattered snow showers.  (60%)
High:  17   Low:  10

Thursday:  Chance for snow showers.  (40%)
High:  24  Low:  10

Friday:  Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High:  26  Low:  17

