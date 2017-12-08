Two pounds of meth seized in Ohio traffic stop on I-70

Meth found during Madison County traffic stop

MADISON CO., Ohio (WCMH) – Troopers seized meth worth around $40,000 during a traffic stop in Madison County on Wednesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers pulled over a 2002 Honda Odyssey with New Hampshire registration on Interstate 70 for following too closely.

Investigators said they observed criminal indicators and a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed two pounds of methamphetamine and a stolen handgun.

The driver, 54-year-old Donald Dolinger, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and having weapons while under disability.

