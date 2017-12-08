Upgrades to Trumbull Co. industrial area allow for more jobs, traffic

Related Coverage Trumbull Commissioners eyeing grant to revamp Golden Triangle

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Golden Triangle is a gold-medal showcase of business in Trumbull County but it recognized that some improvements could make it better.

Dale Gebhardt, Sr. has worked in this industrial area of Warren and Howland for 45 years. He runs Flex Strut, which makes slot metal framing.

The latest improvements in the Triangle lengthened 8- and 12-inch waterlines critical to Flex Strut’s fifth expansion in the last 20 years.

“Improving the infrastructure, I think, will add to the capabilities of companies like ours to expand and employ more people and will do the same for other companies in the area as well,” Gebhardt said.

Flex Strut is up to 90 employees now.

A year ago, Commonwealth Avenue was improved so trucks could make turns easier. This year, grant money helped widen and realign Mill and Supreme streets by four feet.

The project also provided two new fire hydrants after replacing a 2-inch waterline.

“We were able to extend it, with this project, an 8-inch line so not only do they have increased service with the waterline, but they also have fire suppression that they didn’t have before,” said Gary Shaffer, with the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office.

That was the only way Flex Strut could expand and grow.

The project kept 104 jobs in the Triangle, along with 20 to 40 seasonal full-time positions. Companies were also able to create 20 new jobs.

The Triangle is busier — there are larger trucks and more traffic. All because Trumbull County, Howland Township, and the City of Warren worked together to update antiquated infrastructure.

“We all work together, cross boundaries, to improve the Golden Triangle because we understand the importance of it here,” said Howland Township Trustee Rick Clark. “The number of businesses and the hundreds and hundreds of jobs that are here in the Triangle.”

The work was done in six months but the Golden Triangle Improvement Plan isn’t done.

In the spring, $900,000 worth of improvements will be made on Dietz Road to help Wheatland Tube, Trumbull Cement, Trumbull Industries, and Liberty Steel.

