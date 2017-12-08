Wilmington headed to state contest

Wilmington is the only area school to reach Week 16 this season

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Greyhounds will face Southern Columbia in the Class 2A state championship Friday at 1 p.m. in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Wilmington is the only area school to reach Week 16 this season. The Greyhounds are now one win away from their second state title in school history. The team’s run to the state championship in Hershey this season is nine years in the making.

The Greyhounds have rolled to the Class 2A Final in dominant fashion…piling up 42 points per game, while allowing just under 13 points per contest. But Friday afternoon, they’ll face the toughest test to date…a matchup with 7-time state-champion Southern Columbia.

The Tigers have posted a state playoff record of 45-16 all-time.

Sportsteam 27 is at the game. Watch for updates here and reports from the field beginning on First News at Noon. 

