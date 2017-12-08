Youngstown man reports robbery in Austintown Kmart’s parking lot

The robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near the store on Mahoning Avenue

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 53-year-old Youngstown man reported that he was robbed in the parking lot of Austintown’s Kmart.

The robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near the store on Mahoning Avenue, according to a police report.

The victim told police that he had parked next to an older, dark blue Chevrolet vehicle. When he was getting out of his vehicle, he said two passengers from the car got out and approached him.

He said the men surrounded him and said it was “a stick up.”

The man said he told the robbers that he didn’t have any cash at which time one of the men struck him in the face with something, which he believed to be a handgun.

The robbers then took a debit card from his wallet, dropped the wallet in the parking lot and drove away.

The victim said he didn’t get a good look at the robbers’ faces because they had their hooded sweatshirts sinched over their faces. He said the two black men looked similar and were both approximately 5’8″ tall and 130 pounds. They were wearing white tennis shoes, dark jeans, black hooded sweatshirts and black gloves, he said.

One of the men had a high-pitched voice, he said.

