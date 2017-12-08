Youngstown PD looking for man of interest in Southern Tavern shooting

Related Coverage Second arrest made in Youngstown bar shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are asking the community for information on a man, wanted for questioning in the shooting at Southern Tavern last month.

The shooting happened at 1:12 a.m. Saturday, November 11.

Two men are already facing charges for the shooting. Police said Michael Campbell and Terrance McKinney shot at each other outside of the bar.

Both men were hit and were treated at the hospital for their injuries. They face felonious assault and weapons charges.

Police said previously that surveillance video showed McKinney walking up to Campbell outside of the bar, and the two exchanged gunfire.

Police didn’t say how the pictured man was involved, but investigators are working to identify him.

He was wearing a Dallas Cowboy hat and a blue coat that says Diehard on the back at the time.

Those with information should contact Detective Sgt. Anthony Vitullo at 330-742-8250.