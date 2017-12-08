Youngstown PD looking for man of interest in Southern Tavern shooting

Those with information should contact Detective Sgt. Anthony Vitullo at 330-742-8250

By Published:
Youngstown police are asking the community for information on a man, wanted for questioning in the shooting at Southern Tavern last month. 

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are asking the community for information on a man, wanted for questioning in the shooting at Southern Tavern last month.

The shooting happened at 1:12 a.m. Saturday, November 11.

Two men are already facing charges for the shooting. Police said Michael Campbell and Terrance McKinney shot at each other outside of the bar.

Both men were hit and were treated at the hospital for their injuries. They face felonious assault and weapons charges.

Police said previously that surveillance video showed McKinney walking up to Campbell outside of the bar, and the two exchanged gunfire.

Police didn’t say how the pictured man was involved, but investigators are working to identify him.

He was wearing a Dallas Cowboy hat and a blue coat that says Diehard on the back at the time.

Those with information should contact Detective Sgt. Anthony Vitullo at 330-742-8250.

Youngstown police are asking the community for information on a man, wanted for questioning in the shooting at Southern Tavern last month. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s