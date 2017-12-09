Basketball tournament benefiting Hope Foundation tips off for last time

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The sixth and final Hope Classic tipped off in Struthers on Saturday.

The basketball showcase raises money for the Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley — a nonprofit organization that helps terminally ill children and their families financially.

Since the tournament started in 2012, the foundation said they’ve raised thousands of dollars.

“The money’s been given out to terminally ill families for financial assistance, for treatment for their services. Additionally, for medical services, medication, transportation. A variety of things to help the families in assistance,” said Tony Spano, with the Hope Foundation.

Spano said this is the last Hope Classic because the Hope Foundation decided it would be better to use their resources elsewhere.

