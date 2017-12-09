Boardman Eagle Scout works to make Mill Creek trails more walkable

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman sophomore worked on his ambitious Eagle Scout project on Saturday.

Nathan Grimes and his dad, scoutmaster, and some friends built two bridges along Hitchcock Woods Trails in Boardman, which are part of Mill Creek MetroParks.

Grimes said initially, he was going to build benches along the trails but thought of another idea when walking with his family one day.

“We saw that there were two big ditches right here where the creek is and thought that would be hard for disabled people, and just for people, to get down there,” he said. “I thought, ‘Why don’t we just build some bridges?'”

The bridges are 16 feet long and 3 feet wide. Both are in the northern part of the trail.

