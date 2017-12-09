Boardman kickboxing class prepares future Marines for basic training

Marine Corps recruiters joined forces with ILoveKickboxing in Boardman to teach these prospects the basics

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dozens of future Marines from the Valley and Pittsburgh tried their hand at kickboxing Saturday in Boardman.

Kickboxing is the ultimate workout — cardiovascular training, resistance training, core, and balance.

But Saturday’s class went beyond burning calories. It also helped advance the future Marines’ knowledge of hand-to-hand combat.

It’s one of several things that helps prepare them for basic training.

“Every single one of them has taken that next step and has sworn into what we called the delayed entry program,” Sgt. Kyle Dougherty said. “In this program, it’s our job to train them mentally and physically.”

“Some of these young men and women have never thrown a punch before and will be throwing some punches at recruit training,” Dougherty said.

Kickboxing instructor Sammi Dejohn said she’s amazed at how well the group did.

“It’s definitely eye-opening to see how hard they push and how strong they are mentally. Physically, they’ll get there. They’re training. But mentally, how they keep pushing.”

And they loved getting physical.

“To be together with all of the guys is definitely more fun. It builds camaraderie,” said Rocco Palmer, who is enlisted to join the Marines.

“Doing something like this, getting them worn out and telling them to push even more, it’s what’s going to really help them going down there,” Dougherty said.

