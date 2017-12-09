Charlie Sheen sues tabloid over assault allegation

Sheen is seeking unspecified damages

The Associated Press Published:
Actor Charlie Sheen appears during an interview, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015 on NBC's "Today" in New York. In the interview, the 50-year-old Sheen said he tested positive four years ago for the virus that causes AIDS. (Peter Kramer/NBC via AP)
Actor Charlie Sheen appears during an interview, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015 on NBC's "Today" in New York. In the interview, the 50-year-old Sheen said he tested positive four years ago for the virus that causes AIDS. (Peter Kramer/NBC via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Sheen is suing the National Enquirer, saying that the magazine defamed him by alleging he sexually assaulted teen actor Corey Haim.

In papers filed Friday in Los Angeles, Sheen called the tabloid’s allegations “ridiculous” and “disgusting.” The Enquirer’s Nov. 8 edition includes a quote from actor Dominick Brascia, saying that Sheen had assaulted Haim when he was in his mid-teens and Sheen around 20. Sheen and Haim, who died in 2010, both appeared in the 1986 release “Lucas.” Brascia told the Enquirer that the assault came during the film’s production.

Sheen is seeking unspecified damages.

The Enquirer’s parent company, American Media Inc., said in a statement Saturday that it looked “forward to litigating” the case and welcomed the chance to expose Sheen’s “depravities.”

Related Posts