Driver dies on PA Turnpike after flying debris goes through windshield

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police said a driver on a highway near Philadelphia was killed by a piece of debris that flew through his windshield.

Police said a truck driving in the opposite lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike hit a piece of debris Friday morning.

It soared across a concrete barrier on Interstate 276 near Norristown, went through Gregory Leiber’s windshield, and hit him in the head.

The 57-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what the debris was.

Police said they are trying to find the truck that hit the debris as the investigation continues.

