Excedrin completes Browns’ ‘perfect’ season fundraising

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – The aspirin maker Excedrin has kicked in over $7,000 to complete a fundraising effort to pay for a parade should the Cleveland Browns finish the season with a “perfect” winless record.

Cleveland sports fan Chris McNeil created a GoFundMe account in late October to raise $10,000 to pay for a Jan. 6 parade celebrating a Browns 0-16 season, which has occurred just once in NFL history.

New Jersey-based GSK Consumer Healthcare, the manufacturer of Excedrin, said Thursday it would kick in $7,683 to complete the effort because the company wants Browns fans to know “we understand their pain.”

The Browns are 0-12 with four games remaining.

McNeil has said donations will be given to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank should the Browns actually win a game.

