Excedrin completes Browns’ ‘perfect’ season fundraising

The Cleveland Browns are 0-12 with four games remaining

By Published:
Marcus Mariota, DeMarco Murray, Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) watches Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) who hands off the ball to running back DeMarco Murray in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – The aspirin maker Excedrin has kicked in over $7,000 to complete a fundraising effort to pay for a parade should the Cleveland Browns finish the season with a “perfect” winless record.

Cleveland sports fan Chris McNeil created a GoFundMe account in late October to raise $10,000 to pay for a Jan. 6 parade celebrating a Browns 0-16 season, which has occurred just once in NFL history.

New Jersey-based GSK Consumer Healthcare, the manufacturer of Excedrin, said Thursday it would kick in $7,683 to complete the effort because the company wants Browns fans to know “we understand their pain.”

The Browns are 0-12 with four games remaining.

McNeil has said donations will be given to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank should the Browns actually win a game.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s