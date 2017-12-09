Fellows Riverside Gardens celebrates Christmas season with month full of events

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With Christmas just about two weeks away, Fellows Riverside Gardens in Mill Creek MetroParks is continuing to celebrate the holiday season with a month full of events.

For those who registered, children and their families were able to eat breakfast with Santa Saturday morning, catered by Inspired Catering by Kravitz.

Also in the D.D. and Velma Davis Education and Visitor Center, volunteers set up different games — past and present — and toys to create Toyland. Giant game pieces and toy soldiers, Legos, model trains and much more are displayed for all to see. Toyland runs every day for the rest of the month, except Mondays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Watch: Winter Celebration: Holiday Tree Walk

Along with Toyland, you can also take a look through the Holiday Tree Walk. About 51 trees are displayed throughout the Davis center, each decorated by a local non-profit organization.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mill Creek Park’s MetroMutts group will host a Jingle Bells Hike starting at Pioneer Pavilion. The hike with your dogs is free, but non-members are asked to donate $2 for refreshments and photos with Santa.

To end the day, participate in Winter Celebration Nights from 5-7 p.m. Check out the outdoor light display, play games with your family and craft for the holidays. Inspired Catering by Kravitz will also serve hot chocolate and cookies. Winter Celebration Nights are every Saturday for the rest of December.

Throughout the day, the Davis Center will accept donations of non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

For more information about holiday events at Mill Creek Park, visit their website.