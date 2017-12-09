Harris pours in 21, but Ursuline falls to undefeated Akron SVSM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline girls basketball team fell to Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 55-46 Saturday at Ursuline High School.

Ursuline led 23-21 at halftime in the Battle of the Irish. But Akron SVSM closed strong, hitting their free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

Dayshanette Harris led the way with a game-high 21 points, while Destiny Goodnight chipped in 9 points.

Kendall Miller paced Akron St. V’s with 14 points in the win. Ursuline drops to 1-2 on the season, while Akron SVSM improves to 6-0 overall.