Hubbard collects warm winter gear for homeless

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Keeping the homeless warm — that’s the mission of Youngstown Blue Coats.

On Saturday, the Blue Coats collected over 600 items of winter clothing from people in the Hubbard community.

The group said having this winter wear is the difference between life and death for those living on the streets.

“A warm winter coat, a pair of nice, warm gloves, warm boots, a hat to keep their head warm, and a sleeping bag,” Patty Summers said.”We try to make sure when they leave here, they are equipped with that so they don’t freeze to death.”

The group will be distributing the items on Tuesday to homeless in the Youngstown area.

