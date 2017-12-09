Kline leads Newton Falls past Girard

NEWTON FALLS, OH (WKBN)-The Newton Falls girls basketball team cruised past Girard Saturday night, getting a win over the Indians 78-27.

The Tigers roared out of the gates going on an 11-2 run in the first quarter.

Izzy Kline led the way for Newton Falls with 22 points and 12 rebound while Allison Sembach added 15. Two other Tigers reached double-figures as Bree Huston had 11 and Leah Mitchell chipped in 10.

For Girard, Samantha and Lindsey Cave had 6 points to lead the Indians.

Newton Falls improves to 3-1 on the season.