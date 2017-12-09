LA firefighter from New Middletown says wildfires are worst he’s ever seen

Bob D'Amico's district is currently fighting the Skirball fire in Los Angeles, which is right along the 405 freeway

Bob D'Amico, LA firefighter from New Middletown


LOS ANGELES (WKBN) – A New Middletown native is saving lives while fighting the wildfires in Southern California that have evacuated hundreds of thousands.

Bob D’Amico is one of the thousands of firefighters working hard in California.

His district is currently fighting the Skirball fire in Los Angeles, which is right along the 405 freeway — one of the busiest highways in the nation.

Overall, there are six fires and D’Amico said they’re the worst he’s ever seen.

“The fact that they’re all together, six fires here, I haven’t seen in my 15 careers that many fires so close and all consuming property. It spreads our resources really thin. Really, really thin.”

D’Amico said there’s no way of knowing when the fires will end because it all depends on the weather.

