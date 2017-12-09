Lawrence “Larry” Allen Parsons Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio – Lawrence “Larry” Allen Parsons, 57, of Southington, Ohio passed on December 9, 2017 at his home.

He was born December 16, 1959 in herkimer, New York, a son of the late William Noel Parsons and the late Elaine (Gammage) Parsons.

On April 8, 1982 he married Charnell Vaughn and they spent the last 35 years together.

Larry was a graduate of Crestwood High School Class of 1978 and worked as a plastic extruder at Monteville Plastics for about ten years.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Larry was an avid nature lover and enjoyed going on walks in the woods. Earlier in life he enjoyed playing chess and body building.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 35 years, Charnell Parsons of Southington; daughters, Jannell (Mike) Pflager of Southington, Acacia (Kevin) Brzyscz of Bristol, Olivia (Jeff) Bosley of Southington, Laurissa (Stosh Slater) Parsons of Southington; sister, Lauri (Lars) Schuster of Nova Scotia; sister-in-law, Judy Parsons of Cleveland; granddaughters, Janessa and Kendall Pflager and Paisley Bosley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vicki Galloway and brother, Don Parsons.

Per Larry’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements for cremation have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.