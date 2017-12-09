Leslie T. Stiffler, Sr. Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – Leslie T. Stiffler, Sr., 76, of Leavittsburg, went to be home with the Lord on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at his residence.

He was born April 12, 1941 in Kinport, Pennsylvania, the son of Harvey and Myrtle (Burkey) Stiffler and had lived in Ohio for 53 years.

A member of Sovereign Grace Baptist Church in Cortland, Les worked as a boiler operator for the Warren City Schools before retiring.

He enjoyed fishing, cookouts and spending time talking with his family.

He is sadly missed by his three children, Donna (Wayne) Waddell of Warren, Leslie T. (Cindy) Stiffler, Jr. of Warren and Douglas Stiffler, Sr. of Leavittsburg; eleven grandchildren, Jason, Alysha, Mark, Jr., Amanda, Melissa, Samantha, Tabitha, Sarah, Doug, Jr., Brandon and Sophia; two step-grandchildren, Nathan and Joshua; six great-grandchildren, Kali, Savanna, Dante, Annabelle, Aurora and David and a brother, Donald Stiffler of Toledo, Ohio.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his wife, Eleanor (Chila) Stiffler, whom he married April 8, 1960 and who died September 21, 2012; a grandson, Leslie Edward Briggs; two sisters, Velma Keith and Delores Smith and two brothers, Harold and Duane Stiffler.

Services are pending.

Arrangements handled by Staton Borowski Funeral Home.