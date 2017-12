FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County Dispatch has confirmed that Farrell police and Mercer County CIRT (Critical Incident Response Team) are working together to surround a building on Roemer Boulevard.

Officials are responding to an incident inside the building, but could not yet go into detail.

Police have the surrounding street blocked off.

WKBN is sending out reporters to the scene to gather more information. Stick with us online as we continue covering this developing story.