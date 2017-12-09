New food and gas mart transforms vacant corner in Cortland

Valley View Food Mart and Gas cut the ribbon on its new Cortland location

Valley View Food Mart, Cortland

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County residents braved the cold Saturday morning to celebrate the opening of a new food store.

Valley View Food Mart and Gas cut the ribbon on its new Cortland location.

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin and Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka came out for the ceremony as well.

“This store here was abandoned for over five years, I believe, and they’ve put about $1 million into this corner,” Polivka said.

A few local cheerleaders were there, too, greeting people with donuts as they arrived.

Even a miniature horse got in on the fun for the opening.

Valley View has another store in Warren.

