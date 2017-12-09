Richard “Dick” C. Organ Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Carl G. Kish at 12:00 Noon Thursday, December 14 at St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Cortland for Richard C. “Dick” Organ, 95, of Cortland, who passed away peacefully Saturday morning, December 9.

Richard was born October 1, 1922 in Montreal, Canada, a son of Philip and Margaret Crosby Organ.

He moved to this area in 1934 and graduated from Chaney High School in 1940. Dick then went on to graduate from Youngstown College, where he played football.

He was a civil engineer and general contractor for R.C. Organ Construction. Upon retirement, Dick went to work for Mosure & Syrakis and Villano Construction, finally retiring at the age of 90.

He was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church, past president of the Chesterton Club and life long member of the Boy Scouts.

Dick was a F6F night pilot for the VF 52N Squadron of the Navy from 1942-1946.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Jane Francosky, whom he married July 22, 1990; two daughters, Joan Ellen “Punky” Organ of Cleveland Heights and Mary Patricia “Patti”(Greg) Dunn of Columbus; a son, Richard Cooper “Rick”(Jamie) Organ of Hudson; a brother Philip Organ of Ashville, North Carolina; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Dick also leaves behind Jane’s children, Eric Fisher, Bill Fisher, Matt Fisher and Michele Miller and their families.

Besides his parents, Richard in preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Horan.

Friends may call from 11:00 – 11:50 a.m. Thursday, December 14 at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 4659 Niles-Cortland Road, Cortland prior to Mass.

Material tributes can be made to the YMCA of Youngstown, c/o Metro Office, in honor of Dick Organ, P.O. Box 1287, Youngstown, Ohio 44501.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

