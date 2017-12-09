Sources confirm Wilmington’s Verrelli retiring as head football coach after 40 years

The veteran coach amassed 314 wins over the past four decades with the Greyhounds.

By and Published:
Terry Verrelli: Wilmington Head Football Coach

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania, (WKBN)-Sports Team 27 has learned that long-time Wilmington head football coach Terry Verrelli is retiring after 40 years on the job.

Sources confirm to 27 Sports that Verelli told his coaching staff and players when they returned from Hershey after their state championship appearance Friday.

Nothing has been made official with the school yet.

The Hounds fell to Southern Columbia 48-0 in the Class 2A state title game at Hersheypark Stadium. It was the 3rd-time that Verelli led the Hounds to Hershey.

Verrelli is a 1965 graduate of Curwensville High School and was named head coach of the Greyhounds in 1978.

Last season, Verrelli became the 15th coach in Pennsylvania history to reach the 300 win plateau. He finishes his time at Wilmington with a (314-130-3) career record.

Verrelli led Wilmington to a 2A State Championship in 2008. A thrilling, 35-34 upset over Philadelphia West Catholic in double overtime.

