Storm Team 27: Tracking snow for the next seven days

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

What is left over from a system moving across the Midwest will produce some flurries and snow overnight. This will add up in some spots to less than an one inch. Then tomorrow there is another chance for snow as Lake effect snow kicks up. Again less than one inch of snow is expected.

Heading into the week there is a greater chance for snow on Monday night heading into Tuesday. By midweek there is a chance for lake effect snow.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. Less than 1”. (40%)

Low: 24

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. Less than 1”. (40%)

High: 31

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. Less than 1”. (40%)

Low: 25

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered evening snow showers. (60% PM)

High: 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (80%)

High: 30 Low: 24

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 19 Low: 12

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 26 Low: 10

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 28 Low: 18

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 37 Low: 20