Storm Team 27: Tracking weekend snow chances

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A fast moving “Alberta Clipper” system will sweep through our region this weekend. Expect dry weather through the early part of today. By late this evening, the risk for a snow shower will increase. Not much snow expected through the daylight hours today. Snowfall will accumulate from a Trace to 2 inches Saturday night. Heavier amounts possible into Sunday morning (Mainly in the Snowbelt). It will be a cold weekend.

Colder air moves in next week with more snow showers. Another system will sweep in Monday into Tuesday with heavier Lake Effect snows into the middle of the week.

FORECAST

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower by late day. Little to no accumulation. (40%PM)

High: 33

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. A trace to 2 inches. Heavier snow possible in the snowbelt. (80%)

Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. Mainly early. (40%)

High: 31

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow showers. (40%)

High: 34 Low: 23

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (70%)

High: 28 Low: 24

Wednesday: Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 18 Low: 10

Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 29 Low: 10

Friday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 29 Low: 20

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 33 Low: 20