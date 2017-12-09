Troopers: Impaired driver hit cruiser, narrowly missed 2 Howland officers

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An impaired driver crashed into an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser early Saturday morning, nearly hitting two officers, according to a report.

About 2:45 a.m., Highway Patrol and the Howland Township Police Department were investigating a separate crash on State Route 82 eastbound in the left lane, just west of State Route 46.

Two Howland officers were standing next to the cruiser, which had its right front door open.

They saw a 2010 Mercedes C300 driven by 31-year-old Andrew Doyle, of Girard, coming toward them.

Both officers had to dive out of the way — one even lept onto the hood of the cruiser.

Highway Patrol said the car hit the cruiser’s open door and almost hit the officers, who were not hurt in the crash.

Doyle was not injured either.

According to the report, he had a blood-alcohol content of .194, over the legal limit of .08.

Both cars were heavily damaged.

Doyle was charged with OVI and failure to move over or slow down for a public safety vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in Warren Municipal Court next week.

