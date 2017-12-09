Youngstown 3-year-old with terminal cancer gets limo ride to Disney On Ice

Miracle Allen rode to the Covelli Centre in downtown Youngstown in style to see the show

Miracle Allen, Youngstown, meets Elsa
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown girl with terminal cancer had her wish granted Saturday night when a limo delivered her to Disney On Ice.

Three-year-old Miracle Allen rode to the Covelli Centre in style to see the show.

She was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma at the beginning of the year. She was cancer-free at the beginning of October but by the end of that month, the tumors had returned — worse than before.

Miracle’s family said she’s a spunky little girl who loves princesses, so Saturday night’s show was a big hit.

“She loved it. She saw all the princesses and she was happy,” said Karisma Johnson, Miracle’s mother. “She was very excited about it and she was happy to be with the people that came with her, which was me, her dad, and her nurse.”

On Friday, Karisma and the Youngstown organization City Kids Care threw Miracle a Christmas party with presents donated from the community.

Doctors are giving Miracle anywhere from weeks to months to live.

Her mom wanted to bring her Christmas early.

