3 hurt after Ohio fire caused by attempt to kill bed bugs

Damage is estimated at $250,000

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say three people have been injured and 10 left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati.

WXIX-TV reports it’s the second time in two weeks that a fire sparked by attempts to kill bed bugs has caused extensive damage in Cincinnati.

Officials say the fire late Friday heavily damaged a five-unit building and sent three people to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Their injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

The Red Cross is finding lodging for three teenagers and seven adults. Damage is estimated at $250,000.

Eight people were left homeless Nov. 28 when a 13-year-old boy set fire to an apartment building after dousing a bed bug with alcohol.

