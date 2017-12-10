After allegations, Moore avoids spotlight, questions

Moore is relying on social media, President Donald Trump’s GOP star power and a few controlled events to deliver his closing arguments to voters

By Kim Chandler, The Associated Press Published:
In this Dec. 5, 2017 photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a campaign rally in Fairhope. Alabama voters pick between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Call it Roy Moore’s great vanishing act — at least from the traditional campaign trail.

Dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct, the Alabama Republican has kept to events with limited publicity and shunned contact with the traditional media in the heated race for U.S. Senate.

Moore is instead relying on social media, President Donald Trump’s GOP star power and a few controlled events to deliver his closing arguments to voters and pull off a victory in Tuesday’s election.

Democrat Doug Jones has compared Moore to “the groundhog” that sticks his head up only occasionally.

Moore spokesman Ben Dupre said Thursday that Moore is “campaigning hard.” Dupre said Moore is “getting the message out” through social media and conversations with voters.

