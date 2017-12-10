Breaking down snowfall totals

As we head into the work week we are tracking several chances for snow accumulation. A low pressure system will dip across the Great Lakes and bring with it the chance for snow. However, depending on how far this low tracks, and the wind direction behind the low, we could have several different outcome as far as snow totals.

What you see below is the most likely scenario for snowfall totals by the time we get into Wednesday. This means that we could see anywhere from one to three inches of snow Monday night. Then an additional one to two inches of snow, mainly in the snow belt, on Tuesday.

If the Low shifts to the north the initial batch of snow will miss us. That means we could be looking at smaller snowfall totals, once the lake effect snow kicks up Tuesday. This outcome would produce a snowfall map like the one below. The only snow the Valley would receive is from the lake effect on Tuesday, and most of the Valley would wake up on Tuesday morning with next to nothing. This situation is less likely to happen.

On the higher end of the scale, the Low pressure system takes a drastic dip to the south and blankets most of the Valley with two to four initial inches of snow. This would strengthen the low, thus creating strong winds moving across Lake Erie and more snow falling in the snow belt. This is less likely but would produce a snowfall map like the one below.

There is a higher confidence, at this point, that we will see the first map. As we get closer to this event the maps shown above will change as our confidence grows and the track of the low becomes more evident. We will continue to monitor the upcoming snow and will update you all throughout the day on-air and right here on WKBN.com. If you have any question please feel free to email the weather department or message us on social media.