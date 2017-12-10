Canfield crime activity: Police say man fell asleep in car at Taco Bell drive-thru

Saturday, Nov. 25

8:28 p.m. – 100 block of Woodland Run, George Kraykovich, 62, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Kraykovich’s wife told police he threatened to kill her and his daughters after a night of drinking. Police said the threats were recorded on the woman’s phone. Kraykovich admitted to drinking but denied any wrongdoing, according to a police report.

Monday, Nov. 27

11:15 p.m. – 100 block of Neff Dr., Anthony Cole, 19, arrested and charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia; Attila Biro, 18, of North Jackson, charged with drug abuse and drug paraphernalia. The two were charged after police responded to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the area. Police said about 29 grams of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia were found inside.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., a 15-year-old student from Austintown was charged with disorderly conduct after a fight with another boy at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

5000 block of Mahoning Ave., John Lumpkin, Jr., 64, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

12:53 p.m. – 500 block of E. Main St., police received a report from a woman who said money was missing from Delta gift cards that she purchased at Canfield’s Giant Eagle. She said Delta believed the cards had been hacked since the money was already forwarded to them. The victim also reported the issue to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which agreed to look into the case.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

100 block of Lisbon St., Traci Walter, 30, turned herself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Sawmill Run Drive, Jared Clark, 19, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a turn signal violation.

12:56 a.m. – 4200 block of Boardman-Canfield Rd., Anthony Giacalone, 35, of Florida, arrested and charged with OVI. Officers were called to provide mutual aid to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office for a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped in the drive-thru at Taco Bell. Police said after being woken up, Giacalone became confused, taking his foot off the brake and causing the vehicle to hit a police car. Police said he appeared disoriented and gave several different stories about where he was going and where he came from.

Friday, Dec. 1

3100 block of Canfield Niles Rd., Brandon Blair, 32, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

10:25 a.m. – 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., a 16-year-old student from Beloit was arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs after a school resource officer at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center received a report that a student had pills without a prescription. Police said the boy had several loose pills in a cigarette pack, as well as a can of chew and remnants of a marijuana roach in his backpack.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

