David E. Moore Obituary

December 10, 2017 Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – David E. Moore, 71 died on Sunday, December 10, 2017.

He was born on April 2, 1946.

No visitation or service to be held

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.