Decorating Girard’s fire department a family tradition

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’ve driven past the Girard Fire Department recently, you’ve probably noticed how festive it is this time of year.

Decking the fire station halls is extra special for firefighter Jim Petruzzi, since it’s a tradition that dates back about 40 years in his family.

“My grandfather was Fire Chief here from 1973-1990,” Petruzzi said. “And during his tenure, my grandmother came up with the idea of putting decorations on the pillars between the doors.”

Only two of her original decorations remain, but they are still on display today.

“We’re trying to maintain these so we can continue that tradition,” Petruzzi said.

Petruzzi and his fellow firefighters on Turn Number 1 at Girard FD didn’t stop there.

They’ve also added something new to their display each year — like the icicle lights, the tree in the foyer and 2017’s addition: The star that shines bright above the station doors.

“It’s a little extra special,” Petruzzi said. “It means something a little more, you know, just because there’s a family history there. So I look forward to it every year.”

Petruzzi says he and his fellow firefighters just want to bring a smile to people’s faces who drive by.

The lights will stay lit through the New Year.

