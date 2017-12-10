Doris E. Ascione Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Doris E. Ascione passed away Sunday, December 10 at home.
Doris was born July 11, 1935.
There will be no services per the request of the family.
Arrangements were handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.
