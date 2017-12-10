Frederick Siege, Jr. Obituary

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Frederick Siege, Jr., 73, of 40 Wasser Rd. in Delaware Township, passed away as a result of Alzheimer’s disease, early Sunday morning, December 10, 2017 at The Grove at Greenville, where he was surrounded by his family during his final days.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on April 29, 1944 to the late Frederick, Sr. and Eva (Kolbrich) Siege.

Fred was a 1962 graduate of Reynolds High School.

He worked at National Castings in Farrell, but his true love was farming. He worked for his son, Brian, on the family farm in Delaware Township, the same farm that was originally his father-in-law’s, where he also used to work. He also worked for the Walker brother’s dairy farm in Sandy Lake.

In addition to farming, he also loved to hunt, especially with his family, as well as antique tractors.

Fred is survived by his wife, who also resides at the Grove, Linda J. (Wasser) Siege. They were married in the former St. John’s United Church of Christ in Delaware Township, on August 31, 1963. Also surviving are a son, Brian F. Siege and his wife, DeLaun, of Greenville; two daughters, Julie L. Siege of Sharpsville and Jennifer Bickford and her husband, Michael of Cochranton; five grandchildren, Nicholas Orndorff and his wife, Sarah of Transfer, Karen Siege of Greenville, Jill Siege of Greenville, Briana Bowser of Sharpsville and Derek Bowser of Sharpsville; a great-grandson, Chase Orndorff of Transfer; two sisters, Helen Shaffer and her husband, Ken of Transfer and Betty Ann James and her husband, David of Sharpsville; an aunt, Helen Gibson of Greenville; an uncle, Robert Kolbrich of Transfer and his beloved dog, Coco.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 12, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave. in Greenville.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13.

Burial, with graveside committal prayers, will follow the service at Delaware Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15 Erie, Pennsylvania 16505-4261.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.