George P. Valetich Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – George P. Valetich, of Hermitage, passed away under hospice care Sunday evening, December 10, 2017, in his home. He was 84.

Mr. Valetich was born June 6, 1933, in Sharon, a son of Stephen E. and Arialda (Vanetti) Valetich.

A lifelong area resident, George was a graduate of Sharon High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was employed by Daverio Construction, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Sharon Steel and General American Transportation Corporation (GATX), from which he retired. Following his retirement, he worked in security for the Kilgore Agency, Hermitage.

A devout Catholic, George was a lifelong member of Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon, before its closing and was currently a member of Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex. He and his wife were missionaries to Africa since 1980 and operated Lady Star of the Sea in Sharpsville, which his wife began in 1998. He made more than 75,000 rosaries that he sent to the people of Africa, a place where he was passionate about helping the poorest of the poor.

George loved sports and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Duke basketball. He was also an avid reader.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, the former Betty DuBois, whom he married October 6, 1962, in Church of the Sacred Heart. He also leaves a brother, Carl “Spike” (JoAnne) Valetich, Franklin, Pennsylvania; a sister, Stephanie (Richard Chesnik) Valetich, Moon Township, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carolyn Jellette.

George was a pleasant and kind man who had a special gift in making people smile.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Our Lady Star of the Sea, 557 Charlotte Avenue, Hermitage, PA 16148.

At George’s request, there are no calling hours.

A private Mass of Christian burial will take place in St. Rose Cemetery chapel, Hermitage, with Rev. Glenn R. Whitman, pastor of Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex, as celebrant.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Cemetery mausoleum, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.