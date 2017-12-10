Geraldine R. Newell Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Geraldine R. Newell, 86, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, December 10, 2017 at St. Joseph Health Center.

She was born February 16, 1931 in Warren, the daughter of Willis and Susanna (Garner) Reed and had lived in the area all her life.

Geraldine was a devoted member of Grace AME Church, where she was active in the choir, the kitchen committee, the Altar Guild and as an usher.

She retired from General Electric-Trumbull Lamp after 39 years of employment.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, she was an avid golfer and bowler and a great cook.

She is sadly missed by her son, Robbie F. (Mary) Newell of Howland; two granddaughters, Gina and Breann Newell; a sister, Elizabeth Reed of Warren; a brother, William (Gussie) Reed of Warren and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceding her in death are two sisters, Burnetta Wiiliams and Catherine Wise and three brothers, Bogan, Wallace and Louis Reed.

Services are pending.

The family will greet friends at the home of William and Gussie Reed, 1315 Norwood Street NW, Warren Ohio 44485.

Arrangements are being handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

