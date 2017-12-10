Howland, Warren officials investigating if drugs played role in serious injury crash

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol suspects drugs may have been a factor in an early morning crash in Trumbull County.

Dorian S. Williamson, Jr., 21, of Warren, was driving southbound on Niles Warren River Road, south of Burton Street, around 12:11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Suddenly, Williamson’s car slid off the east edge of the road and hit a guardrail end.

Howland and Warren officials helped Highway Patrol clear the scene as Williamson was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Once Williamson was in stable condition, he was transferred to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

The crash remains under investigation.

