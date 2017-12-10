Jack Davidson Barnhart, Jr. Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 13 at the Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel for Jack Davidson Barnhart, Jr., 72, of Canfield who passed away Sunday afternoon, December 10, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

Jack was born June 25, 1945 in Miami Florida, the son of Jack D., Sr. and Lyna (House) Barnhart.

He was a graduate of Canfield High School class of 1964 and received his bachelor’s degree in business from Bowling Green State University in 1968.

Jack was in executive sales, the owner of Electronic Work Stations, Inc. in Youngstown and Akron.

He was a member of Canfield United Methodist Church where he was active with the building committee.

He was also a former member of Austintown Rotary, the Argus Lodge of the Masons and the Salem Golf Club.

Jacks hobbies included golf, woodworking and gardening.

Jack leaves his wife, the former Cheryl Smith, whom he married September 25, 1971; two daughters, Kimberly (Jeff) Peet of Chandler, Arizona and Sherrie (Patrick) Murphy of Canfield; five grandchildren, Brendan and Riley Peet, Tyler (Ricardo) Terrazas, Logan and Brynn Murphy. Jack also leaves two sisters, C.J. Young of Solon and Debi Hixson of Champion.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 13 at the Lane Funeral Home Canfield Chapel, where services will be held at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley or the Alzheimer’s Association in Jack’s name.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

