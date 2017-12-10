Local animal shelter has unique cat from Puerto Rico

West Side Cats in Youngstown is looking for an owner for Oliver -- a blind cat from Puerto Rico

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One special cat is in need of a home this holiday season.

Oliver came all the way from Puerto Rico to find his forever family. West Side Cats in Youngstown is helping him do just that.

Oliver flew to Cleveland from Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

A rescue called Save a Gato in Puerto Rico had been taking care of him since he was a kitten. After the hurricane hit, they didn’t have the resources to care for him.

Oliver has one eye, but he’s completely blind.

West Side Cats says they’re happy to help out a fellow rescue group.

“Handicapped cats come to the top of our intake list in the first place,” said Kimm Koocher of West Side Cats. “Plus, where else is he going to go? Is he just going to sit in a cage down there in a disaster zone? I mean, we could help, so why not help?”

Oliver is still available for adoption.

West Side Cats says he needs a quiet home with calm owners.  If you’re interested in him, give West Side Cats a call at 330-792-4228.

