Patricia A. Leonhardt Obituary

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Patricia A. Leonhardt, 75, of Neshannock Township passed away Sunday, December 10, 2017, at her residence.

Patricia was born in New Castle on December 26, 1941 to the late Russell and Anne Weppler McKnight.

She married the late Robert P. Leonhardt, Jr. who preceded her in death in 2016.

Patricia had worked at the former Shenango Pottery.

Patricia is survived by her son, Todd (Sharon) Leonhardt of Medina, Ohio and her granddaughters, Megan and Jacqueline Leonhardt.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements handled by Turner Funeral Home.